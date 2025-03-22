Contrasting Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alico and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $49.55 million 4.44 $6.97 million ($5.92) -4.87 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.20 $36.27 million $0.30 19.83

This table compares Alico and Green Thumb Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alico. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico -91.09% -3.01% -1.95% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Alico on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

