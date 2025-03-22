XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

XPeng stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.68.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares in the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,750 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

