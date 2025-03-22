James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:JHX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 139,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

