Analyzing UiPath (NYSE:PATH) & Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UiPath has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -5.19, indicating that its share price is 619% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 15 2 0 2.00 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UiPath and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UiPath currently has a consensus price target of $13.62, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given UiPath’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UiPath and Liquid Holdings Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.43 billion 4.15 -$89.88 million ($0.13) -83.12 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -6.49% -4.14% -2.82% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UiPath beats Liquid Holdings Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath



UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liquid Holdings Group



Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

