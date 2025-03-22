Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley raised Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE VPG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 331,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 271,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 267,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

