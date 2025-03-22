IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) Financial Analysis

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and Medifocus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.67 million 18.90 -$14.65 million ($0.29) -4.31 Medifocus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IceCure Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IceCure Medical and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -376.85% -124.44% -87.70% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Medifocus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Medifocus

(Get Free Report)

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.