Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Air China and FIH Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.26% -1.16% -0.13% FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air China and FIH Mobile”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $21.01 billion 0.49 -$146.93 million ($0.09) -138.33 FIH Mobile $6.45 billion 0.13 -$120.68 million N/A N/A

FIH Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air China.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Air China has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIH Mobile has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. FIH Mobile pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Air China pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FIH Mobile beats Air China on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. FIH Mobile Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

