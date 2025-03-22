ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading Up 18.4% – What’s Next?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.02. The stock has a market cap of £361.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

