Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 34,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 54,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.
