Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -200.0%.
Vox Royalty Price Performance
NASDAQ:VOXR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,724. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vox Royalty
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.