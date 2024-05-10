Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vox Royalty has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -200.0%.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,724. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

