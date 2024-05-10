Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Announces Earnings Results

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24, reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million.

Merus Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $44.09. 93,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

