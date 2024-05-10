Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Announces Earnings Results

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24, reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million.
Merus Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $44.09. 93,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $52.03.
Institutional Trading of Merus
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merus
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.