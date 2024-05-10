Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Kinetik’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.3 %

KNTK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.74%.

In other news, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $263,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

