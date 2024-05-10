Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,350 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Maximus were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $83.76 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

