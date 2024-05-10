Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NU by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in NU by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,228,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NU by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $11.79 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

