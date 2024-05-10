Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.95 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

