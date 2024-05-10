Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $147,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PPA stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

