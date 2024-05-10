Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 2,740 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $5,038,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

