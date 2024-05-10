Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 287 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NOW stock opened at $723.16 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $446.25 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $750.45 and its 200-day moving average is $717.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.