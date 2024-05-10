Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 287 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $723.16 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $446.25 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $750.45 and its 200-day moving average is $717.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

