Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $208,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 111,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDN opened at $33.25 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $33.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

