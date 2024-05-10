Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,885 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Electronic Arts worth $187,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.61.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.5 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

