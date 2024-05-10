Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 230 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $230.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.70 and its 200 day moving average is $225.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

