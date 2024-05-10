Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Moderna worth $186,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Moderna by 408.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

MRNA stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

