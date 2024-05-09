HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 448.30% from the company’s previous close.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 1,065,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,638. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

