Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

