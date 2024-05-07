Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $54.98. 978,842 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

