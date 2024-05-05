IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $480.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

