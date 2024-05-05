Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.70% of Ashland worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 139.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 824,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $22,880,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 14.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 121,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $99.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

