WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 187.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,077. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

