Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $165.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $28,724,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

