Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 84 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WDFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,642. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.27. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $182.53 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

