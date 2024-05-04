Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $151.20. 523,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,676. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

