Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.08-$19.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.15 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS.
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. 1,491,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.42.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
