Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.08-$19.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.15 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. 1,491,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

