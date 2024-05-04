Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEB. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 983,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

