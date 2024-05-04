Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 6,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,959. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

