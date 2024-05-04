iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lowered by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $132.17. 1,312,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,433. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $90.76 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

