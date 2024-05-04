Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 8.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,802,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,778,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 823.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

