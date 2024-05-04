American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 22.55%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.760 EPS.
Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $35.76. 2,358,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.
AMH has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
