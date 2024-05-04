Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,349. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.