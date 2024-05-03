Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LOMA opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $845.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

