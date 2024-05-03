Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE LOMA opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $845.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
