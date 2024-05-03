Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

