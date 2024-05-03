SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 76.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a current ratio of 58.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSSS

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.