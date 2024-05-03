SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 76.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a current ratio of 58.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

