Piper Sandler Lowers Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $68.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAY. Barclays dropped their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 164.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

