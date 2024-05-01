Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMC opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $174.17 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

