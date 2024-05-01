Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price at $13.75

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

RVNC opened at $3.61 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 275.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,749,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.