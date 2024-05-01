Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 193,780 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.00% of Skeena Resources worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of SKE stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

