AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AT&T by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 43.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432,136 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

