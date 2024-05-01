Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $230.77.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

