Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

