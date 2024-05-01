Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 238.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

