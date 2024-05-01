7,942 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

